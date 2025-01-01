In Volyn region a woman killed a man during a New Year's Eve feast

In Volyn region, a woman was detained for the murder of her husband during a New Year's Eve feast, the victim was stabbed with a knife and an ax, the regional police department said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The day before, around 8 p.m., the police received a report that a 61-year-old man had been found unconscious with multiple stab wounds at his place of residence in the village of Blahodatne. He died in the hospital, the police said.

Law enforcement officers found out that "a 29-year-old resident of the same village was involved in the man's murder.

"During the feast, a conflict arose between the Volyn residents, and the woman stabbed her husband several times with a knife and an ax in the head and abdomen," the police said.

The woman was detained and the weapon was seized. Criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

