In Volyn, a man was detained who tried to smuggle cigarettes to Poland by drone

Employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) near the Ukrainian-Polish border detained a 29-year-old resident of Volyn. The man intended to use an unmanned aerial vehicle to illegally move excisable goods across the state border, UNN informs with reference to the SBGS press service.

Details

It is noted that during the detention, the offender tried to escape, but thanks to the professional actions of the border guards, he was detained.

In the vicinity, law enforcement officers discovered an aircraft-type drone, a catapult for launching it, and a package of tobacco products. With the help of this design, the resident of Volyn planned to transport 360 ​​packs of Compliment cigarettes without excise stamps, which were in the package, to Poland - the message says.

It is indicated that the border guards handed over the aircraft and cigarettes to detectives of the TU BEB in the Volyn region. Administrative protocols have been drawn up against a resident of the Kovel district, including for malicious disobedience to the legal order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Measures are ongoing to identify persons who may be involved in illegal activities," the SBGS added.

Let us remind you

A few days ago in Sumy, law enforcement officers liquidated a large-scale scheme of illegal circulation of excisable products. According to the investigation, a group of six people were engaged in the production and sale in the city of Sumy of illegally manufactured tobacco products of dubious quality.

