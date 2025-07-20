$41.870.00
In Volyn, a man hit a TCC serviceman with a shovel and fled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

In the village of Dubove, Volyn, a man hit a TCC serviceman on the head with a shovel during a document check. The victim suffered a broken finger and a bruised cheek, the attacker is being sought.

In Volyn, a man hit a TCC serviceman with a shovel and fled

In the village of Dubove, Volyn region, a man struck a military serviceman of the territorial recruitment and social support center with a shovel to the head. Law enforcement officers are searching for the suspect, writes UNN with reference to the Volyn Regional TCC and SP.

On July 12, 2025, while performing official duties in the village of Dubove, Kovel district, within the framework of checking military registration documents, a military serviceman of the territorial recruitment and social support center was attacked.

- the message says.

It is reported that around 2 p.m., an unidentified citizen, in response to a lawful demand to present documents, suddenly struck the serviceman twice with a shovel in the face and hands, after which he fled the scene.

An investigative and operational group of the Kovel District Police Department arrived at the scene. The man who committed the attack was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violence against an official).

The TCC serviceman was taken to the trauma center of the Kovel MTMO, where after a medical examination, he was diagnosed with:

• closed oblique fracture of the main phalanx of the first finger of the right hand without displacement;

• contused wound of the right cheek.

Addition

In Odesa region, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to the TCC building by throwing a homemade device with flammable liquid. The container did not ignite, no one was injured, and the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

In Chernihiv, administrative protocols were drawn up against two men who are wanted as draft dodgers, after a conflict with the TCC. The incident, which escalated into a fight, occurred on July 14, when servicemen and police tried to check their documents.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

