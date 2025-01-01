In Volyn region a BMW driver ran over a woman lying on the road on New Year's Eve

In Volyn region, a BMW car ran over a 46-year-old woman lying on the roadway, she died on the spot, the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred on December 31, around 10 p.m., in the village of Derno.

"A 36-year-old BMW driver hit a woman who was lying on the roadway. She died at the scene from her injuries. The deceased has been identified as a 46-year-old local resident," the police said.

As noted, the driver was sober.

The police registered this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation will establish all the circumstances of the accident.

