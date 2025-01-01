In Volyn region a BMW driver ran over a woman lying on the road on New Year's Eve

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70488 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153873 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130790 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138182 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111413 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113993 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134766 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133973 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 60304 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103242 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105440 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153873 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194797 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183920 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133972 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134766 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144120 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135671 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152761 views
Actual
In Volyn region a BMW driver ran over a woman lying on the road on New Year's Eve

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26353 views

In the village of Derno, a 36-year-old BMW driver ran over a 46-year-old woman lying on the roadway. The victim died on the spot, the driver was sober.

In Volyn region, a BMW car ran over a 46-year-old woman lying on the roadway, she died on the spot, the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred on December 31, around 10 p.m., in the village of Derno.

"A 36-year-old BMW driver hit a woman who was lying on the roadway. She died at the scene from her injuries. The deceased has been identified as a 46-year-old local resident," the police said.

As noted, the driver was sober.

The police registered this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation will establish all the circumstances of the accident.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 25312 views

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

