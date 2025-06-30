$41.640.06
In Vinnytsia, the TCC sent a summons to a fallen soldier: the reason was named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

The Vinnytsia Regional TCC and SP sent a summons to the fallen soldier Kostiantyn Pankov. The TCC stated that this happened due to a technical failure in the "Oberih" system, which generates summons.

In Vinnytsia, the TCC sent a summons to a fallen soldier: the reason was named

The Vinnytsia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) sent a draft notice to Kostyantyn Pankov, a man who died in the war against the occupiers. The TCC stated that this happened due to a technical failure in the automated system "Oberih", which generates draft notices based on existing databases. This was stated in the TCC's statement on its Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

The Vinnytsia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the fallen hero, soldier Kostyantyn Hennadiyovych Pankov, who was loyal to his oath, stood up to defend the state, and gave his life defending Ukraine. We deeply regret the unfortunate incident related to sending a summons in the name of Kostyantyn Pankov. This happened due to a technical malfunction in the automated system "Oberih", which generates summonses based on existing databases. Unfortunately, due to a technical error, there was no proper cross-referencing with updated lists of fallen defenders 

- the message states.

The TCC noted that it caused pain to the family and friends of Kostyantyn Hennadiyovych, and sincerely apologizes for the moral suffering caused.

We assure you that an investigation is already underway to establish the causes of the failure and take the necessary measures to prevent such cases in the future. We once again express our sincere apologies to the hero's family and friends for this unacceptable incident 

- added the TCC.

Recall

In June, 86% of complaints about TCC and SP were related to fakes, manipulations, or information-psychological operations (IPSO). Only 14% of appeals were confirmed after verification. As a result, one person was suspended, five were disciplined, and 30 more cases are under investigation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Facebook
