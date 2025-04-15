$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Exclusive
Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

In Vinnytsia region, the maternity ward was renovated in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4174 views

The maternity ward in the Tulchyn hospital in Vinnytsia region was renovated thanks to the благодійний фонд "МХП–Громаді" charitable foundation. The project included the repair of the maternity ward, examination room and furniture renewal.

In Vinnytsia region, the maternity ward was renovated in the hospital

In the maternity ward of the Tulchyn Hospital in Vinnytsia region, for the first time in more than 30 years, a major renovation was carried out, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to the social initiative competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" from the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" and co-financing of the community, it was possible to renovate the premises, improve conditions for mothers and make the institution more inclusive.

We installed new furniture, replaced tiles, improved lighting, and widened doorways. We also combined the delivery and examination rooms, which allowed us to create comfortable conditions for family and partner births.

- said the director of the hospital, Galyna Rosputna.

The "Happy Fate 3. Birth" project involved the renovation of the delivery room and examination room. The total budget exceeded 500,000 hryvnias, which were allocated by the MHP-Hromadi Foundation, the Life and Development NGO, the Vapnyarska and Tulchyn communities, and the maternity hospital itself.

This is the hospital's third successful project in partnership with the MHP-Hromadi Foundation. Previously, as part of the "Happy Fate" initiative, the discharge wards were renovated and modern wards for mothers were equipped, adding new furniture, household appliances and separate bathrooms.

In the future, we plan to renovate the intensive care unit for newborns and repair several more wards for accommodation. So far, there are enough renovated premises, but we hope that the birth rate will increase

- Rosputna noted.

It should be added that during the entire period of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation provided more than UAH 42 million in funding, supported 552 social initiatives that benefited more than 3.2 million people.

Main stages of the competitive selection:

  • Start of applications: March 18, 2025;
    • Final date for applications: April 21, 2025 (until 16:00 Kyiv time);
      • Announcement of winners: June 10, 2025;
        • Projects are submitted through the Competition website.

          Reference "MHP - Hromadi" - Ukrainian charitable foundation, which began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. The geography of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine, with more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          Ukraine
