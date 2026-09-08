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In Ukraine, children of veterans will receive compensation for the cost of contract-based education in the 2026/2027 academic year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The government has extended the program for full compensation of contract-based education for children of veterans in 2026/2027. More than UAH 320 million will be allocated for the support.

In Ukraine, children of veterans will receive compensation for the cost of contract-based education in the 2026/2027 academic year

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the implementation of a project providing state assistance to cover the cost of education for the children of male and female veterans. It concerns students studying at professional pre-higher or higher education institutions at their own expense. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN writes. 

The children of male and female veterans will be able to receive full compensation for the cost of contract-based education in the 2026/2027 academic year. The government has extended the relevant program. The compensation is available to students of professional pre-higher and higher education institutions 

- Koretskyi wrote. 

He noted that to do so, applicants must contact their educational institution with the necessary documents. After that, a certificate will become available in Diia, and it must be confirmed within 20 calendar days.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs will transfer the funds directly to the educational institution. If a student has already paid for all or part of their education independently, the institution will refund the amount paid. Despite the difficult financial situation, support for male and female veterans and their children remains one of the state's main priorities 

- the prime minister added. 

Additional information

In March last year, the Cabinet of Ministers launched a pilot project to provide state assistance for the education of children of certain categories of people who defended Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity for a period of one and a half years. 

Under the project, eligible participants are children who have the status of family members of a fallen (deceased) defender of Ukraine; children of persons with war-related disabilities; children of combatants; children of persons who have the status of war veteran and are considered missing under special circumstances; children of persons who have the status of war veteran and for whom the fact of captivity has been established; and children of persons recognized as victims of the Revolution of Dignity. 

As reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, this concerns students studying at professional pre-higher or higher education institutions at their own expense.

"Therefore, students who will study in the 2026/2027 academic year will also be able to receive financial support from the state—a reimbursement of the cost of education under the relevant contract for one academic year. The government will allocate more than UAH 320 million for this," the ministry reported. 

The ministry noted that, to receive state assistance, a child who is a student must contact the educational institution with documents confirming their status.  

An educational institution participating in the project is required to enter the provided information into the 

Unified State Electronic Database on Education (USEDE) within three working days. 

The student will receive a certificate through the Diia application, which must be confirmed within 20 calendar days of receipt. After the certificate is confirmed, the funds will be credited to the educational institution's special account. 

The ministry also emphasized that the Cabinet of Ministers improved the mechanism for implementing this project, in particular: 

  • the procedure for providing state assistance to the children of fallen defenders of Ukraine has been simplified—the verification of  information about the birth of such children has been abolished;
    • greater emphasis has been placed on the responsibility of educational institutions for the accuracy and timely updating of information in the USEDE;
      • the possibility of correcting errors in the data and canceling certificates containing inaccurate information;
        • the possibility of generating a certificate again if a student was unable to confirm it on time due to a technical failure;
          • the obligation of the educational institution to return excessively received funds to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs within seven working days.

            In Ukraine, children of veterans and fallen defenders will be able to study for free: what is known14.03.25, 15:24 • 26360 views

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyPoliticsEducation
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Ukraine