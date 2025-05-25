In Ukraine, some people with disabilities may lose payments: who it concerns

In Ukraine, some citizens may lose their disability status and benefits. This concerns those categories of citizens who have not undergone a medical examination since 2022. This is reported by UNN referring to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

From April 1 of this year, a new system for assessing daily functioning has started in Ukraine. Its purpose is to check the relevance of the established disability and decide whether a citizen needs further payments and support from the state.

Who needs to be examined

First of all, this applies to men aged 25 to 60 who have the second or third disability group and have not undergone a re-examination in 2022–2024. They must undergo a re-examination by November 1, 2025, otherwise they will not receive payments.

Other people with disabilities must undergo a re-examination by April 1, 2026. At the same time, this does not apply to:

people whose disability was established later — already in 2025 — and the term of its review has not yet come;

people with indefinite disability status;

military personnel, civil defense personnel — separate approaches apply to them;

people who are in the territories where hostilities are taking place, or temporarily occupied territories;

patients with severe disorders of body functions (do not have a limb or any of the paired organs, do not hear or see, have cancer or mental illness).

What needs to be done

To begin with, you need to get an electronic referral from a family doctor, therapist or specialized specialist. Next, a person can independently choose a hospital from the list of available ones. All decisions are recorded in the electronic system.

Let us remind you

Pensioners from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and abroad, as well as displaced persons can receive payments in any bank or through "Ukrposhta". To do this, you need to undergo identification and carry out transactions with a card.