According to The Telegraph, the last official update on Ukrainian military losses occurred in February of this year: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy then acknowledged over 46,000 dead. Independent Western experts believe that the real figure is significantly higher, and the country is facing a mobilization crisis and an increase in "draft dodgers." This is reported by UNN with reference to an article in The Telegraph.

The situation at the front is escalating due to a critical shortage of personnel. All men aged 25 to 60 are subject to service, but volunteer resources have been exhausted.

Forced mobilization is now the norm. And of the 3.7 million men of conscription age in Ukraine, according to officials, more than half a million are in hiding — the media report says.

The current phase of the war has turned into a bloody stalemate. Peace talks have yielded no results, and Russia's latest massive drone and missile attacks demonstrate that Vladimir Putin does not plan to stop the offensive.

At the same time, Ukrainian military personnel from territorial centers often face hostile attitudes on the streets. Their work has become a controversial topic within the country, which is suffering from a chronic army recruitment crisis. Many men are already registered in the military database, but some have stayed away for three years since the start of the full-scale invasion, trying to avoid conscription, while others have left the country, hoping not to end up at the front.

