In Ukraine, every second applicant registered for the NMT through Diia
59% of applicants (184,174 people) applied for the NMT through Diia. A total of 312,490 participants registered. An additional registration period will last from May 9 to May 14.
Experts emphasize that thanks to the service, future entrants confirm their identity and send documents without entering data manually and without using a scanner.
Additionally
From May 9 to May 14, an additional registration period for the NMT opens for those who did not manage to do so for good reasons.
