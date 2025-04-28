In Ukraine, every second applicant registered for the NMT through Diia

This year, 59% of applicants registered for the NMT through Diia. This is 184,174 graduates. In total, 312,490 participants registered this year. This is reported by the Diia public services, reports UNN.

Experts emphasize that thanks to the service, future entrants confirm their identity and send documents without entering data manually and without using a scanner.

From May 9 to May 14, an additional registration period for the NMT opens for those who did not manage to do so for good reasons.

