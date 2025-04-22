NMT-2025: 312 thousand entrants expected, 114 thousand of them chose English for testing

This year, 312,000 entrants are expected to take the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT). Of these, 114,000 have chosen English as the fourth subject they will take along with the compulsory Ukrainian language, history of Ukraine and mathematics. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, writes UNN.

Details

"We are expecting 312,000 graduates this year, and that is very good news. 114,000 have chosen English as their fourth subject," Vynnytskyi said.

He also added that a significant number of entrants choose geography and biology as their fourth subject. There are also those who will take tests in Ukrainian literature.

"72,000 chose geography. A little less, 62,000, expressed a desire to take the biology test. I would like to remind you that biology is for paramedical specialties. 46,000 of our entrants have chosen Ukrainian literature," said the Deputy Minister.

Vynnytskyi also added that very few people want to take physics and chemistry this year.

"What worries us is that relatively few students choose chemistry and physics. This year, 8,800 entrants chose physics, and only 2,800 chose chemistry. This is a very bad figure," said Vynnytskyi.

Addition

The director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetiana Vakulenko, said that it is currently impossible to return to the classic external independent assessment due to the war. According to Vakulenko, the NMT largely retains the features of the EIT. The main difference is the format: instead of paper testing, computer testing is now used.