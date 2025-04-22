NMT-2025: 312 thousand entrants expected, 114 thousand of them chose English for testing

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 10205 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22463 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 48333 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61413 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 162739 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 87013 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 73865 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66137 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40951 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32220 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 39800 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 34940 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 12129 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 21672 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 17341 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 48333 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 76592 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162739 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 65207 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 70964 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv

Kharkiv

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 5004 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about problems with work before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 5626 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 18158 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 32851 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 35895 views
Actual

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Washington Post

SAR-Lupe

NMT-2025: 312 thousand entrants expected, 114 thousand of them chose English for testing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

This year, 312 thousand entrants are expected for the NMT, of which 114 thousand chose English as their fourth subject. The fewest number of people want to take physics and chemistry.

NMT-2025: 312 thousand entrants expected, 114 thousand of them chose English for testing

This year, 312,000 entrants are expected to take the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT). Of these, 114,000 have chosen English as the fourth subject they will take along with the compulsory Ukrainian language, history of Ukraine and mathematics. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, writes UNN.

Details

"We are expecting 312,000 graduates this year, and that is very good news. 114,000 have chosen English as their fourth subject," Vynnytskyi said.

He also added that a significant number of entrants choose geography and biology as their fourth subject. There are also those who will take tests in Ukrainian literature.

"72,000 chose geography. A little less, 62,000, expressed a desire to take the biology test. I would like to remind you that biology is for paramedical specialties. 46,000 of our entrants have chosen Ukrainian literature," said the Deputy Minister.

Vynnytskyi also added that very few people want to take physics and chemistry this year.

"What worries us is that relatively few students choose chemistry and physics. This year, 8,800 entrants chose physics, and only 2,800 chose chemistry. This is a very bad figure," said Vynnytskyi.

Addition

The director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetiana Vakulenko, said that it is currently impossible to return to the classic external independent assessment due to the war. According to Vakulenko, the NMT largely retains the features of the EIT. The main difference is the format: instead of paper testing, computer testing is now used.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
Brent
$67.30
Bitcoin
$88,567.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.84
Золото
$3,467.56
Ethereum
$1,623.48