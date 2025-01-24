In Ukraine, 43 people have been rescued in the mountains since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, 43 people have been rescued in the mountains, including 5 children. This was announced during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, UNN reports.

"In total, since the beginning of 2025, we have had 35 cases where SES rescuers have been involved in mountain rescues. Two people died in the mountains. If we take last year, the number of deaths during the same period was one person. That is 100% more, but the death toll is not as impressive. At the same time, 43 people were rescued by mountain units of the SES, including 5 children. In 2024, 35 people were rescued, including two children. In fact, we rescued 20% more people than last year," Khorunzhyi said.

