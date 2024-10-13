In three or four months we will be in a state of world war because of the people who are in power now - Donald Trump
U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced the possibility of a world war in 3-4 months due to the actions of the current government. He promises to quickly end the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East if he wins the election.
US presidential candidate Donald Trump has warned of the threat of a third world war in the coming months due to the actions of the current government in America. Trump said this during a rally broadcast by RSBN, reports UNN.
"We have a problem. I'm very worried that in three or four months we're going to be in a state of world war because of the people who are in power right now," Trump said.
He reiterated that if he wins the presidential election, he will be able to quickly finish in Ukraine and stop the chaos in the Middle East.
In the seven swing states that usually determine the fate of presidential elections, voters favor Donald Trump over Kamala Harris on the issue of resolving the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.