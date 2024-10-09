In those communities where local authorities are willing to support the development of children's sports, it is well funded - MP

Children's and youth sports are mostly funded from local budgets. In those communities where local authorities understand the importance of sports education and health improvement for children, sufficient funds are allocated for these purposes. This opinion was voiced by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports, Heorhiy Mazurashu, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"Children's and youth sports are mainly developed at the expense of local authorities. In principle, it was impossible to say that enough funds were allocated to this system during the entire period of independence. But over the years, it has probably become too dependent on the capacity of communities and the mood of local leaders. Accordingly, even at this time, children's and youth sports are well funded in some communities. In some places, new sports schools, clubs, classes, and so on are being opened. And somewhere, on the contrary, they are forced to close them because they cannot create even more or less decent conditions for mass involvement of children and teenagers in sports," said Mazurashu.

According to him, Ukraine needs to reform the system of support for physical culture and sports in general, based on the principle that the state would provide financial support for children's and youth sports depending on performance indicators, including mass participation and sports results.

It would also be worthwhile to really promote patronage in sports, when business entities could donate, for example, 0.75% of their total income to support sports projects, narrowing the tax base by this amount. In other words, the state would not receive taxes from 0.75% of income, while the positive effect on the sports sector would be many times greater. But all this requires political will. Moreover, the government is currently focused on the war and related problems. In addition, not many government officials can really understand what radical changes we are talking about. And a superficial look ignores all this as secondary and unimportant. Although can the issue of health improvement, positive upbringing of the younger generation and programming it for success be unimportant - The MP added.

Optional

Oleh Chukanov, the founder of the only wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe, which operates in Brovary, and president of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation, told UNN that it is especially important to involve as many children as possible in sports.

"Even in this difficult time, it is necessary to involve children in sports and thus support them. After all, many children, like adults, can also be somewhat depressed because they see what is happening around them. So it's not just training, it's talking, psychological support. We need to inspire optimism in children, to show them that we are all working to win this war.

Of course, at this time we have the full support of the Brovary authorities and the mayor, Igor Sapozhko. He is aware of all aspects of the school's activities, is always interested in problematic issues and contributes to their prompt resolution, and listens to our suggestions. He is interested in our sports achievements. We have a full understanding with the city authorities, and this gives the appropriate result. It would be difficult for us in this difficult time without such support," said Oleg Chukanov.

In turn, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko emphasized that the development of children's sports in this difficult time, the education of young athletes is further evidence that the country believes in victory.

"We are proud to have such a children's and youth sports school in Brovary. We are also proud that its students are winners and prize-winners of prestigious European and world competitions. No matter how difficult it was, our Wushu school has retained its potential. It's nice that the school is attended by displaced children. The city authorities provide the school with all the necessary support and, in general, pay considerable attention to the development of children's sports in the community. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that boys and girls in the Brovary community have the opportunity to engage in various sports and develop physically, so that we have new sports sections," the mayor of Brovary told UNN.

Solar power plant launched at Brovary Children's Hospital