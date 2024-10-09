In those communities where local authorities are willing to support the development of children's sports, it is well funded - MP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31579 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98906 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134806 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141388 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138220 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179464 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170523 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139540 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139232 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84928 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107145 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109284 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170523 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186983 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139232 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153987 views
Actual
In those communities where local authorities are willing to support the development of children's sports, it is well funded - MP

In those communities where local authorities are willing to support the development of children's sports, it is well funded - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127132 views

Children's and youth sports in Ukraine are funded mainly from local budgets. In communities where the authorities understand the importance of sports education, sufficient funds are allocated for the development of children's sports.

Children's and youth sports are mostly funded from local budgets. In those communities where local authorities understand the importance of sports education and health improvement for children, sufficient funds are allocated for these purposes. This opinion was voiced by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports, Heorhiy Mazurashu, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

"Children's and youth sports are mainly developed at the expense of local authorities. In principle, it was impossible to say that enough funds were allocated to this system during the entire period of independence. But over the years, it has probably become too dependent on the capacity of communities and the mood of local leaders. Accordingly, even at this time, children's and youth sports are well funded in some communities. In some places, new sports schools, clubs, classes, and so on are being opened. And somewhere, on the contrary, they are forced to close them because they cannot create even more or less decent conditions for mass involvement of children and teenagers in sports," said Mazurashu.

According to him, Ukraine needs to reform the system of support for physical culture and sports in general, based on the principle that the state would provide financial support for children's and youth sports depending on performance indicators, including mass participation and sports results.

It would also be worthwhile to really promote patronage in sports, when business entities could donate, for example, 0.75% of their total income to support sports projects, narrowing the tax base by this amount. In other words, the state would not receive taxes from 0.75% of income, while the positive effect on the sports sector would be many times greater. But all this requires political will. Moreover, the government is currently focused on the war and related problems. In addition, not many government officials can really understand what radical changes we are talking about. And a superficial look ignores all this as secondary and unimportant. Although can the issue of health improvement, positive upbringing of the younger generation and programming it for success be unimportant

- The MP added.

Optional

Oleh Chukanov, the founder of the only wushu and martial arts school for children and youth in Europe, which operates in Brovary, and president of the National Ukrainian Wushu Federation, told UNN that it is especially important to involve as many children as possible in sports.

"Even in this difficult time, it is necessary to involve children in sports and thus support them. After all, many children, like adults, can also be somewhat depressed because they see what is happening around them. So it's not just training, it's talking, psychological support. We need to inspire optimism in children, to show them that we are all working to win this war.

Of course, at this time we have the full support of the Brovary authorities and the mayor, Igor Sapozhko. He is aware of all aspects of the school's activities, is always interested in problematic issues and contributes to their prompt resolution, and listens to our suggestions. He is interested in our sports achievements. We have a full understanding with the city authorities, and this gives the appropriate result. It would be difficult for us in this difficult time without such support," said Oleg Chukanov.

In turn, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko emphasized that the development of children's sports in this difficult time, the education of young athletes is further evidence that the country believes in victory.

"We are proud to have such a children's and youth sports school in Brovary. We are also proud that its students are winners and prize-winners of prestigious European and world competitions. No matter how difficult it was, our Wushu school has retained its potential. It's nice that the school is attended by displaced children. The city authorities provide the school with all the necessary support and, in general, pay considerable attention to the development of children's sports in the community. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that boys and girls in the Brovary community have the opportunity to engage in various sports and develop physically, so that we have new sports sections," the mayor of Brovary told UNN. 

Solar power plant launched at Brovary Children's Hospital03.10.24, 11:46 • 14146 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietySports
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising