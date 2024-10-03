ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Solar power plant launched at Brovary Children's Hospital

Solar power plant launched at Brovary Children's Hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

The roof of Brovary Children's Hospital has 108 solar panels with a capacity of 585 W each. This will ensure the energy independence of the medical institution and uninterrupted power supply for young patients.

Solar panels have been installed on the premises of the Brovary Children's Hospital. So now this important critical infrastructure facility will not depend on power outages. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, the installation and commissioning of 108 585 W solar panels was completed at the children's hospital, which will provide electricity to the youngest patients in our community. This is a joint project of the Brovary City Council, Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital and our Polish partners from the Yellow-blue Force Foundation," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary clarified that the project was implemented as part of the Light for Hospitals program, which is being implemented by the Yellow-blue Force Foundation. The installation of the power plant was accompanied by the NGO Ecoclub.

He added that in the near future, the number of similar projects in the Brovary community will increase, as energy independence is one of the key elements of its life.

Recall

Solar panels were installed on the premises of the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital in the summer. The 24 kW station with an additional 29 kWh backup power system can provide a significant portion of the hospital's energy needs in the event of power outages.   

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
