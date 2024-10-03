Solar power plant launched at Brovary Children's Hospital

Solar panels have been installed on the premises of the Brovary Children's Hospital. So now this important critical infrastructure facility will not depend on power outages. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, the installation and commissioning of 108 585 W solar panels was completed at the children's hospital, which will provide electricity to the youngest patients in our community. This is a joint project of the Brovary City Council, Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital and our Polish partners from the Yellow-blue Force Foundation," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor of Brovary clarified that the project was implemented as part of the Light for Hospitals program, which is being implemented by the Yellow-blue Force Foundation. The installation of the power plant was accompanied by the NGO Ecoclub.

He added that in the near future, the number of similar projects in the Brovary community will increase, as energy independence is one of the key elements of its life.

Recall

Solar panels were installed on the premises of the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital in the summer. The 24 kW station with an additional 29 kWh backup power system can provide a significant portion of the hospital's energy needs in the event of power outages.