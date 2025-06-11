In the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy FPV drone wounded two people
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Malokaterynivka, wounding two people. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 419 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Two people were injured in an enemy FPV drone attack in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russians attacked a civilian car in Malokaterynivka.
The car was damaged. Two people were injured. They are being provided with all the necessary medical assistance
He also said that over the past day, the occupiers launched 419 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. There were 14 reports of damage to private houses and social and industrial infrastructure.
Recall
On June 9, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, injuring two women. At least seven private houses were destroyed, dozens were damaged, and a gas pipeline was damaged.
