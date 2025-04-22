In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers who were thrown to the breakthrough were defeated: the GUR showed epic footage for the first time

Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction, thwarting their plans for a breakthrough. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram shared footage of the special forces unit "Artan", which recorded the destruction of an entire enemy group, reports UNN.

Details

"They defeated a massive assault and thwarted the enemy's offensive plans: for the first time, we are showing epic footage of the destruction of a Russian group that the invaders threw to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the intelligence unit said.

According to the information, on the eve of the Easter holidays, the Russians tried to carry out a massive assault on the positions of the Defense Forces, in particular, in the area of responsibility of the active operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Artan".

The enemy, as reported, used more than 300 people, 40 units of armored combat vehicles, 3 tanks and about 10 buggies, which came in 6 columns.

"As soon as the enemy columns moved, the operators of FPV "Artan Syndicate" and artillerymen of "Artan" took over. The first 3 infantry fighting vehicles were burned 8 kilometers before the line of contact," the report says.

"The rest of the column was also "dismantled" on the approaches to our positions," said the commander of "Artan" "Titan".

As reported, thanks to the coordinated actions of "Artan" and other units of the Defense Forces, "the assault was thwarted".



"Our soldiers destroyed or disabled 15 pieces of equipment, about 100 invaders," the report says.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the Kharkiv region, the occupiers are trying to break through to Borova. According to the commander of the "Terra" unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Mykola Volokhov, the occupiers have begun to actively use armored vehicles again, which was previously less noticeable.