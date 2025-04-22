$41.380.02
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
07:51 AM • 696 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 36634 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 124052 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 66186 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM • 61886 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM • 60052 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM • 38014 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM • 31098 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83323 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 09:18 AM • 40958 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
07:51 AM • 774 views

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers who were thrown to the breakthrough were defeated: the GUR showed epic footage for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2116 views

Ukrainian defenders repulsed the Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction. More than 100 occupiers and 15 pieces of equipment were destroyed, disrupting the enemy's plans.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers who were thrown to the breakthrough were defeated: the GUR showed epic footage for the first time

Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction, thwarting their plans for a breakthrough. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram shared footage of the special forces unit "Artan", which recorded the destruction of an entire enemy group, reports UNN.

Details 

"They defeated a massive assault and thwarted the enemy's offensive plans: for the first time, we are showing epic footage of the destruction of a Russian group that the invaders threw to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the intelligence unit said.

According to the information, on the eve of the Easter holidays, the Russians tried to carry out a massive assault on the positions of the Defense Forces, in particular, in the area of responsibility of the active operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Artan". 

The enemy, as reported, used more than 300 people, 40 units of armored combat vehicles, 3 tanks and about 10 buggies, which came in 6 columns. 

"As soon as the enemy columns moved, the operators of FPV "Artan Syndicate" and artillerymen of "Artan" took over. The first 3 infantry fighting vehicles were burned 8 kilometers before the line of contact," the report says.

"The rest of the column was also "dismantled" on the approaches to our positions," said the commander of "Artan" "Titan".

As reported, thanks to the coordinated actions of "Artan" and other units of the Defense Forces, "the assault was thwarted".

"Our soldiers destroyed or disabled 15 pieces of equipment, about 100 invaders," the report says.

Let us remind you 

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the Kharkiv region, the occupiers are trying to break through to Borova. According to the commander of the "Terra" unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Mykola Volokhov, the occupiers have begun to actively use armored vehicles again, which was previously less noticeable.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Telegram
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
