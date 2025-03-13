In the Ternopil region, the SCC mistakenly sent a summons to a deceased soldier
Kyiv • UNN
The Ternopil SCC sent a summons to a deceased soldier due to a failure in the "Oberyh" system. An investigation of the incident is underway and apologies have been expressed to the hero's family.
The Ternopil Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) sent a summons to a deceased serviceman. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The TCC and JV explained that this was due to a technical failure in the automated "Oberig" system, which generates summonses based on available databases.
Unfortunately, as a result of a technical error, the proper reconciliation with the updated lists of deceased defenders did not take place
It is noted that an investigation is already underway to establish the causes of the failure and take the necessary measures to prevent such cases in the future.
"We deeply regret the unfortunate incident related to sending a summons in the name of Andriy Ivanyuk. ... We once again express our sincere apologies to the family and friends of the Hero for this unacceptable incident," the TCC added.
Let us remind you
Alina Bologova, a resident of the city of Lozova (Kharkiv region), reported being beaten by a serviceman of the local TCC and JV. The woman said that she has children and is a volunteer. According to her, on March 6, she was attacked by the head of the Lozova RTCC. The Kharkiv Regional TCC and JV clarified that an official investigation has been launched into this fact.
