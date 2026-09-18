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In the Ternopil region, a young boy has died; his mother and family doctor have been served with notices of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The boy died after a prolonged lack of medical supervision. The mother and family doctor were served with notices of suspicion.

In the Ternopil region, a young boy has died; his mother and family doctor have been served with notices of suspicion

In the Ternopil region, a young boy died due to a lack of proper medical supervision; his mother and family doctor have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In the Ternopil region, the mother and family doctor have been notified of suspicion in criminal proceedings concerning the death of a young boy who, according to the investigation, had been without proper medical supervision for a prolonged period 

- the statement said.

Details

According to the prosecutor’s office, the child was born at the end of May 2021. From July 2021 to March 2023, the mother did not seek the necessary medical assistance or bring her son for preventive examinations, despite existing health problems.

The mother entered into a declaration with a family doctor regarding the child’s medical care. At the same time, according to the investigation, the doctor never personally examined the boy. He entered information into the medical records remotely, based only on the parents’ statements during telephone conversations.

Due to the lack of proper medical supervision, the child’s genetic pathology was not diagnosed in a timely manner.

The boy subsequently died. According to the findings of the investigation, timely detection of the disease, proper treatment, and medical supervision could have prevented his death.

The head of the Kremenets District Prosecutor’s Office notified the 46-year-old mother of suspicion of the malicious failure to fulfill statutory duties regarding childcare, which caused grave consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The family doctor was notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties due to a negligent attitude toward them, which caused grave consequences for a minor (Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Child with autism dies in agony in Kharkiv: mother notified of suspicion05.02.26, 13:59 • 13558 views

Antonina Tumanova

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine