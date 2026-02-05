Child with autism dies in agony in Kharkiv: mother notified of suspicion

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
10:18 AM • 4260 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 11310 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 8570 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 10818 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 10409 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 8466 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10781 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18945 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29632 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22665 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.7m/s
85%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 5740 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 6344 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 12782 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 14058 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 12626 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 11287 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 45841 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 76252 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 76514 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 115316 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 244 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 23698 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 13388 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 13211 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 16257 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Child with autism dies in agony in Kharkiv: mother notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

In Kharkiv, an 11-year-old boy with autism died on July 8, 2025, from a traumatic brain injury and lack of medical care. His 36-year-old mother has been notified of suspicion of malicious non-fulfillment of duties.

Child with autism dies in agony in Kharkiv: mother notified of suspicion

Little Oleh from Kharkiv was a special child: due to autism and intellectual disability, he was completely dependent on his mother's care. However, he did not receive proper care from his closest relative, which led to his death. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Medical institutions repeatedly provided the woman with recommendations for her son's treatment, which she acknowledged by signing. Despite this, she systematically failed to provide him with care.

- the report says.

In the summer of 2025, under circumstances currently being investigated, the boy sustained a severe traumatic brain injury. Over the course of a month, his condition rapidly deteriorated. 

The child experienced vomiting, loss of appetite, significant weight loss, and fluid discharge from the ear. Despite this, the mother did not seek medical help, even though she saw her own son suffering.

On July 8, 2025, 11-year-old Oleh died.

The head of the Saltivka District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv approved the suspicion of a 36-year-old woman for malicious failure to fulfill her legal duties to care for a child, which led to serious consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

There is no excuse for indifference to a child's life. How can a biological mother not notice that her son, who is already ill, has anorexia? When adults, on whom a child's safety and health depend, neglect their duty, the consequences can be fatal. Everyone who leaves a child without proper care and ignores their suffering will bear full responsibility before the law. The prosecutor's office will make every effort to comprehensively establish all the details of the case.

- emphasized Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov.

By order of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutor's offices have strengthened the protection of children's rights. 45 interdepartmental groups were created. Within a month, from December 12, 2025, 281 children's institutions and 722 family-based care arrangements were inspected. Inspections were conducted for over 26,000 children.

As a result of the inspections, 214 criminal proceedings were registered; 118 against officials, 96 against parents and guardians. 44 individuals were notified of suspicion, 50 administrative protocols were drawn up, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

Left children unsupervised, leading to death: prosecutor's office reacted to improper child care in Donbas03.02.26, 15:23 • 2710 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kharkiv