In the Ternopil region, a woman doused her rival with chemicals out of jealousy
Kyiv • UNN
The police found out that the reason for the attack was jealousy. The attacker prepared for the meeting, and the victim was taken to the hospital for assistance.
In Berezhany, Ternopil region, a woman poured a chemical substance on another woman, the police are investigating the circumstances of the crime, the GUNP in the region reported, writes UNN.
Details
The police received a report about the incident from eyewitnesses.
"It was about the fact that one woman poured an unknown substance on another. The victim was taken to a medical facility," the police said.
As the police found out, the reason that led to the conflict between the victim and the attacker was jealousy. "The rival, so to speak, prepared for the meeting with the opponent and kept a container with a chemical substance in her bag in order to commit what she had planned at the opportunity," the police said.
"The examination will determine what chemical substance caused the bodily injuries to the victim," the law enforcement officers said.
The police are also waiting for the expert's conclusions regarding the severity of the injuries.
For the time being, information on this fact has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
