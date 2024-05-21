In the south, 20 "Shaheds" were shot down at night, 14 of them in Odesa region

Ukraine's air defense effectively tested 20 Shahed attack drones over Odesa, Kherson, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions at night, without any hits, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

As indicated, last night Russian terrorist forces once again sent several groups of Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs to the southern regions. The intense combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted about 5 hours.

In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, 20 barrage shells were effectively countered: 14 were shot down in Odesa region, 3 in Kherson region, 2 in Dnipropetrovs'k region and 1 in Mykolaiv region. No hits were made - the Southern Defense Forces posted on Telegram.

