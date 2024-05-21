In the south, 20 "Shaheds" were shot down at night, 14 of them in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted kamikaze drone attacks in the southern regions of Ukraine, but Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down 20 drones each over Odesa, Kherson, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions without any losses.
Ukraine's air defense effectively tested 20 Shahed attack drones over Odesa, Kherson, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions at night, without any hits, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
As indicated, last night Russian terrorist forces once again sent several groups of Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs to the southern regions. The intense combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted about 5 hours.
In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, 20 barrage shells were effectively countered: 14 were shot down in Odesa region, 3 in Kherson region, 2 in Dnipropetrovs'k region and 1 in Mykolaiv region. No hits were made
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 28 of 29 Russian attack drones21.05.24, 08:01 • 104166 views