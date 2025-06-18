In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, in one of the buildings affected by the shelling on June 17, internal structures collapsed - Kyiv City State Administration

In one of the buildings in the Solomianskyi district, which was damaged by a Russian strike, internal structures collapsed. As a result of this incident, no one was injured; five people were evacuated, UNN reports citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"In the Solomianskyi district, in one of the buildings damaged by the enemy attack on June 17, internal structures collapsed. Specifically, in a 5-story building, a flight of stairs between the upper floors fell," the statement reads.

It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of this incident. Rescuers evacuated five people.

"Emergency crews are working at the scene," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Addendum

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, the search and rescue operation, which lasted over 39 hours, has been completed. The bodies of 23 dead have been recovered from under the rubble. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of the shelling on June 17.

The massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on June 17 claimed the lives of 30 people, and another 188 were injured.