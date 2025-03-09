In the sky over Ukraine, 73 enemy drones were shot down last night, 37 drones did not reach their targets - Air Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 strike drones, of which 73 were shot down by air defense forces. Another 37 imitation drones did not reach their targets, attacks were recorded in 12 regions.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 119 strike drones of the "Shahed" type and various types of imitation drones. The defense forces managed to shoot down 73 strike drones, and 37 drones did not reach their targets. This was reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
As of 09:00, the downing of 73 strike drones of the "Shahed" type and other types of drones in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed.
37 enemy imitation drones were location-lost (without negative consequences).
It is known that the enemy attacked with 119 strike drones of the "Shahed" type and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda - Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Forces and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the enemy attack, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia were affected.
Recall
On March 8, 167 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front documented. The defense forces struck two enemy drone control points and 18 areas with live Russian military personnel.