Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16315 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14376 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19638 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29048 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61792 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58153 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33678 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59526 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106643 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166024 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16315 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49737 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61792 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58153 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166024 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22121 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20767 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22434 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24383 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27014 views
In the Russian Federation, an American was sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment for attacking a police officer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2314 views

A Moscow court declared American Joseph Tater insane after attacking a police officer. An examination revealed that he had a mental illness that excludes criminal liability.

In the Russian Federation, an American was sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment for attacking a police officer

In the terrorist country, a court sent an American citizen for compulsory psychiatric treatment, releasing him from responsibility for attacking a police officer. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the Moscow City Court found American Joseph Taiter insane and ordered him to undergo compulsory treatment in a psychiatric institution. The reason was that while in custody, the man attacked a police officer.

According to the court service, the examination revealed that Taiter had a mental illness that excluded his criminal liability. The American has been in custody since August last year, initially on charges of an administrative offense – allegedly hooliganism in a Moscow hotel. Later, he was accused of a more serious offense, namely attacking a law enforcement officer.

During the court hearings, Taiter claimed that he had arrived in Russia with the intention of obtaining political asylum. He publicly renounced his American citizenship, claiming persecution in the United States. Also, according to Russian media reports, he demanded that the American diplomats present at the trial leave the territory of the Russian Federation.

Let's add

This incident is another in a series of cases involving Americans in Russia. For example, just last week, the terrorist country released ballerina Ksenia Karelina, who has dual citizenship – Russian and American. The woman was sentenced to 12 years for transferring money to support a Ukrainian charitable organization. She was later exchanged for a citizen with Russian-German citizenship, whom the United States accused of smuggling high-tech equipment for the Russian army.

Ukrainian man who searched for his mother in occupied village sentenced in Russia to 11 years in a strict regime colony30.01.25, 14:30 • 29652 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Reuters
United States
