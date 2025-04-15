In the terrorist country, a court sent an American citizen for compulsory psychiatric treatment, releasing him from responsibility for attacking a police officer. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the Moscow City Court found American Joseph Taiter insane and ordered him to undergo compulsory treatment in a psychiatric institution. The reason was that while in custody, the man attacked a police officer.

According to the court service, the examination revealed that Taiter had a mental illness that excluded his criminal liability. The American has been in custody since August last year, initially on charges of an administrative offense – allegedly hooliganism in a Moscow hotel. Later, he was accused of a more serious offense, namely attacking a law enforcement officer.

During the court hearings, Taiter claimed that he had arrived in Russia with the intention of obtaining political asylum. He publicly renounced his American citizenship, claiming persecution in the United States. Also, according to Russian media reports, he demanded that the American diplomats present at the trial leave the territory of the Russian Federation.

Let's add

This incident is another in a series of cases involving Americans in Russia. For example, just last week, the terrorist country released ballerina Ksenia Karelina, who has dual citizenship – Russian and American. The woman was sentenced to 12 years for transferring money to support a Ukrainian charitable organization. She was later exchanged for a citizen with Russian-German citizenship, whom the United States accused of smuggling high-tech equipment for the Russian army.

