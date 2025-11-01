In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle - partisans
Kyiv • UNN
Agents of "ATESH" from the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation report that the Russian command has ordered the execution of female military personnel who refuse to go into battle in the Pokrovsk direction. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced a comprehensive operation to destroy enemy forces in Pokrovsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command has ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle. Apparently, they need Pokrovsk as soon as possible.
"ATESH" does not provide further details.
Earlier
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that a comprehensive operation to destroy enemy forces in Pokrovsk is underway. The defense of the agglomeration will be supported by additional units and weapons.
