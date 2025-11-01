The Russian command has ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by "ATESH" agents from the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, according to UNN.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command has ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle. Apparently, they need Pokrovsk as soon as possible. - the partisans note.

"ATESH" does not provide further details.

Earlier

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that a comprehensive operation to destroy enemy forces in Pokrovsk is underway. The defense of the agglomeration will be supported by additional units and weapons.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source