In the occupied territories, Russians have increased monitoring of social networks to identify disloyal ones - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians have intensified monitoring of social networks and posts of local residents, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the CNS, the police reported an increase in the number of so-called "expert examinations" of posts - in order to "prevent speculation". In fact, it is a hunt for everyone who does not support the occupation.

Any "disloyal" post is a basis for arrest or forced filtration - the message reads.

The Center called for maximum caution in the information space in the TOT.

