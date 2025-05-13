$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11074 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24898 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29369 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70961 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45306 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100005 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104257 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86953 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63870 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63363 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

In the occupied territories, Russians have increased monitoring of social networks to identify disloyal ones - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have intensified monitoring of social networks. Any "disloyal" post can become grounds for the arrest of local residents.

In the occupied territories, Russians have increased monitoring of social networks to identify disloyal ones - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians have intensified monitoring of social networks and posts of local residents, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the CNS, the police reported an increase in the number of so-called "expert examinations" of posts - in order to "prevent speculation". In fact, it is a hunt for everyone who does not support the occupation.

Any "disloyal" post is a basis for arrest or forced filtration

 - the message reads.

The Center called for maximum caution in the information space in the TOT.

"Outpost of Lies": Russians will shoot pseudo-documentary films about "SVO" in TOT - CNS13.05.25, 04:46 • 4036 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
