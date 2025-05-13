"Cinematographic centers" have opened in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Donetsk, which will shoot pseudo-documentary films about the so-called "SVO". This was reported by the Center for Information Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in reality it will be a film about how Russia is killing Ukrainians, calling it "liberation." At the same time, the same "outposts" are already operating in the TOT of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The goal is one: to justify crimes, break consciousness and erase the truth. Under the guise of "documentary art" there is a cynical machine of fakes that portrays Russia as a "liberator" and Ukraine as a "Nazi" - the message says.

The CNS emphasizes that the "outpost" is "not about cinema, but about information warfare."

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing so-called "excursions" for schoolchildren of middle and high school grades to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression," children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses."

