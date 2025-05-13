$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM • 10331 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

May 12, 03:56 PM • 25370 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

May 12, 03:48 PM • 34119 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

May 12, 03:00 PM • 55383 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

May 12, 02:27 PM • 60336 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 01:28 PM

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 32359 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

May 12, 01:00 PM

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 29624 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

May 12, 12:34 PM

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27492 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

May 12, 11:05 AM

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26344 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32710 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Popular news

Trump's customs policy will lead to inflation and slow down the growth of the US economy - Federal Reserve System (FRS)

May 12, 05:59 PM

May 12, 05:59 PM • 4158 views

Zelenskyy was forced to agree to negotiations with Putin in Istanbul so as not to offend Trump - media

May 12, 06:10 PM

May 12, 06:10 PM • 3936 views

The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

May 12, 06:22 PM

May 12, 06:22 PM • 6182 views

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM

May 12, 07:37 PM • 6562 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM

02:10 AM • 2922 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 55383 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 60336 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 89247 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 112501 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 96028 views
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 30922 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 69789 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 45785 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 51746 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131984 views
"Outpost of Lies": Russians will shoot pseudo-documentary films about "SVO" in TOT - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

"Cinematographic centers" have opened in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Donetsk. They will make films about how Russia is killing Ukrainians, calling it "liberation."

"Outpost of Lies": Russians will shoot pseudo-documentary films about "SVO" in TOT - CNS

"Cinematographic centers" have opened in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Donetsk, which will shoot pseudo-documentary films about the so-called "SVO". This was reported by the Center for Information Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in reality it will be a film about how Russia is killing Ukrainians, calling it "liberation." At the same time, the same "outposts" are already operating in the TOT of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The goal is one: to justify crimes, break consciousness and erase the truth. Under the guise of "documentary art" there is a cynical machine of fakes that portrays Russia as a "liberator" and Ukraine as a "Nazi"

- the message says.

The CNS emphasizes that the "outpost" is "not about cinema, but about information warfare."

Let us remind you

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing so-called "excursions" for schoolchildren of middle and high school grades to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression," children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses."

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"
13.05.25, 03:27

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$64.72
Bitcoin
$102,069.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,232.77
Ethereum
$2,439.33