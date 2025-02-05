In the Netherlands, hotel guests found a sleeping seal in their room

Guests of a hotel located on the seashore in the city of Flissingen in the Dutch province of Zealand found a sleeping seal in their room. This was reported by NL Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the woman, who was staying at a hotel in Vlissingen, rented a so-called beach room - a separate room with access to the beach, and went for a walk with her dog on Tuesday evening.

When she returned, she found an unexpected visitor in the room, after which she went to a nearby restaurant and called animal rights activists.

The Animal Protection Fund of the Netherlands Flanders, who arrived on call, was surprised to hear that a seal had been found in the hotel room.

It was a strange sight: the guests standing outside were a little nervous, while inside a completely relaxed seal was sleeping, - animal rights activists say.

As animal rights activists explain, gray seals can sleep in the most unexpected places - even in the middle of the road.

The seal, which became quite angry after waking up, was taken out of the room in a special container and released to a safe and quiet place.

