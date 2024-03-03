In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson: at least five houses were hit

In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson. At least five hits to residential buildings were recorded in the city. The consequences of the attacks were shown by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

In the morning, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank struck the Korabelny district of Kherson several times. At least 5 direct hits to residential buildings are known. - Mrochko wrote.

Details

According to Mrochko, apartments, roofs, and kiosks were damaged in the Korabelny district.

There was no information about the wounded.

Optional

In the morning , it was reportedthat 1 person was killed and another wounded in the Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling over the past day. Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements.