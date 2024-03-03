In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson: at least five houses were hit

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14452 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44003 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36979 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 198418 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180976 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219459 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248867 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371526 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8020 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 43902 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 198297 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162087 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180887 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8504 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18651 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29979 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37919 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson: at least five houses were hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31043 views

Since the beginning of the day, Russians have shelled Kherson, damaging apartments and roofs in the city's Korabelny district.

In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson: at least five houses were hit

In the morning, Russians shelled Kherson. At least five hits to residential buildings were recorded in the city. The consequences of the attacks were shown by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

In the morning, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank struck the Korabelny district of Kherson several times. At least 5 direct hits to residential buildings are known.

- Mrochko wrote.

Details

According to Mrochko, apartments, roofs, and kiosks were damaged in the Korabelny district.

There was no information about the wounded.

Optional

In the morning , it was reportedthat 1 person was killed and another wounded in the Kherson region as a result of hostile shelling over the past day. Russian troops shelled residential areas of several settlements.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90