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In Lviv Oblast, a serviceman detonated a grenade following a conflict with passersby; three women were among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Four people sustained shrapnel wounds in a grenade explosion in Sheptytskyi. A 36-year-old serviceman was detained; there is no threat to the injured people's lives.

In Lviv Oblast, a serviceman detonated a grenade following a conflict with passersby; three women were among the injured

In the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv region, a serviceman detonated a grenade during a conflict with passersby. Four people sustained shrapnel wounds in the explosion, UNN reports, citing the Lviv region police.

The suspect has already been detained by law enforcement officers

Details

A report of an explosion on Taras Shevchenko Avenue in Sheptytskyi was received by the 102 emergency line in the evening of September 26. An investigative and operational team, bomb disposal experts, and officers from other police units worked at the scene.

No one was killed in the explosion. Four local residents sustained shrapnel wounds: three women aged 17, 18, and 56, as well as a 26-year-old man. All the injured were taken to a hospital, where they received medical assistance. According to the police, there is no threat to their lives.

Law enforcement officers established that the grenade was detonated during a conflict with passersby by a 36-year-old resident of Sheptytskyi district. According to the police, the man is a serviceman and was on leave at the time of the incident. He now faces between three and seven years in prison.

We remind you

On the last day of summer 2026, an explosion occurred at a district police station in Rivne region. One law enforcement officer was killed and three others were injured.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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