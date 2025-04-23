In the Kyiv region, debris from a downed UAV caused a fire in a hotel and restaurant complex: the fire has been extinguished

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

April 22, 07:34 PM

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

12:27 AM

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

In the Kyiv region, debris from a downed UAV caused a fire in a hotel and restaurant complex: the fire has been extinguished

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2626 views

In the Brovary district, a hotel and restaurant complex caught fire due to falling debris from a downed drone. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties.

In the Kyiv region, debris from a downed UAV caused a fire in a hotel and restaurant complex: the fire has been extinguished

The consequences of the night attack have been eliminated in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, передає УНН.

Details

On Wednesday night, the Kyiv region was again under the target of enemy drones. In the Brovary district, a hotel and restaurant complex caught fire due to the fall of debris from a downed UAV. The fire engulfed two separate buildings on the territory of the object.

Rescuers arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring buildings. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no injuries or deaths – people were not injured.

Let us remind you

Earlier, an air alert was declared in the capital and the Kyiv region due to the threat of an attack by enemy drones. Air defense forces responded to the threat, and residents were urged to remain in shelters.

Kyiv and the region are under threat of UAV attack: air alert declared

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarKyiv region
