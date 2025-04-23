In the Kyiv region, debris from a downed UAV caused a fire in a hotel and restaurant complex: the fire has been extinguished
In the Brovary district, a hotel and restaurant complex caught fire due to falling debris from a downed drone. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties.
The consequences of the night attack have been eliminated in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, передає УНН.
On Wednesday night, the Kyiv region was again under the target of enemy drones. In the Brovary district, a hotel and restaurant complex caught fire due to the fall of debris from a downed UAV. The fire engulfed two separate buildings on the territory of the object.
Rescuers arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring buildings. Despite the scale of the fire, there were no injuries or deaths – people were not injured.
Earlier, an air alert was declared in the capital and the Kyiv region due to the threat of an attack by enemy drones. Air defense forces responded to the threat, and residents were urged to remain in shelters.
