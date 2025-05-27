In the EU, demand for hybrid cars increased by 21% in April 2025 – statistics
In April 2025, registrations of new passenger cars in the EU increased by 1.3%. Hybrids occupied the largest market share – 35%, and electric vehicles showed positive dynamics.
As of now, the countries of the European Union have registered 1.2% fewer cars than in the same period of 2024. However, according to the results of the previous month, the number of registrations of new passenger cars in the EU increased by 1.3%.
According to ACEA (Association of European Automobile Manufacturers), in April 2025, the number of registrations of new passenger cars in the EU increased by 1.3% year-on-year. Hybrids (HEV) accounted for the largest share of the new passenger car market – 35%. Electric vehicles (BEV) also showed positive dynamics.
Indicators by power source according to the registration statistics of new cars in the European Union:
- hybrids (HEV) – 320725 (+21%);
- gasoline cars – 261709 units (-21%);
- electric vehicles (BEV) – 145341 units (+34%);
- diesel – 88974 (-24%);
- plug-in hybrids – 81554 (+31%);
- other – 27055 (-11%).
The government has settled the issue of state registration of cars imported as humanitarian aid under a simplified procedure.