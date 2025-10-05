$41.280.00
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 28692 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 58912 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 116972 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 103971 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 103611 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 128972 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 102073 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 46931 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53816 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
In the Dobropillia direction, the destruction of Russian accumulation points is increasing - Shapoval

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

In the Dobropillia direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully destroying enemy logistics and accumulation points. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 47 personnel, 32 of whom were irreversible.

In the Dobropillia direction, the destruction of Russian accumulation points is increasing - Shapoval

The destruction of enemy accumulation points in the Dobropillia direction in Donetsk region is increasing. This was reported by Hryhoriy Shapoval, an officer of the communications department of the "East" troop grouping, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Shapoval commented on whether the clearing of Russians in the Dobropillia direction continues.

The task is being implemented quite successfully, and the destruction of enemy accumulation points is increasing. Its logistics are being actively destroyed. Over the past day, enemy losses in this direction amounted to 47 people, 32 of whom were irretrievable.

 - said Shapoval.

Addition

On October 4, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in the Dobropillia direction, the military is increasing the effectiveness of striking Russian army accumulation points and destroying enemy logistics.

In total, since the beginning of the counteroffensive operation in the Dobropillia direction, the enemy has lost about 3,520 personnel, of whom 1,988 soldiers were killed. Also, 991 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were hit or destroyed.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi