In the Dobropillia direction, the destruction of Russian accumulation points is increasing - Shapoval

The destruction of enemy accumulation points in the Dobropillia direction in Donetsk region is increasing. This was reported by Hryhoriy Shapoval, an officer of the communications department of the "East" troop grouping, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Shapoval commented on whether the clearing of Russians in the Dobropillia direction continues.

The task is being implemented quite successfully, and the destruction of enemy accumulation points is increasing. Its logistics are being actively destroyed. Over the past day, enemy losses in this direction amounted to 47 people, 32 of whom were irretrievable. - said Shapoval.

Addition

On October 4, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in the Dobropillia direction, the military is increasing the effectiveness of striking Russian army accumulation points and destroying enemy logistics.

In total, since the beginning of the counteroffensive operation in the Dobropillia direction, the enemy has lost about 3,520 personnel, of whom 1,988 soldiers were killed. Also, 991 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were hit or destroyed.