In the 11 years of the occupation of Crimea, more than 10,000 cases of human rights violations have been recorded on the peninsula - lawyer

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

In the 11 years of the occupation of Crimea, more than 10,000 cases of human rights violations have been recorded on the peninsula - lawyer

Kyiv • UNN

In the 11 years of the occupation of Crimea, more than 10,000 cases of human rights violations have been recorded. The Crimean Tatar Resource Center has compiled a list of 166 people responsible for these violations.

In the 11 years of the occupation of Crimea, more than 10,000 cases of human rights violations have been recorded on the peninsula - lawyer

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, more than ten thousand cases of human rights violations have been recorded in the last 11 years. This was reported by Lyudmila Korotkykh, a lawyer at the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, reports UNN.

Our organization has recorded more than ten thousand cases of human rights violations in the 11 years since the occupation of Crimea. In addition, the register contains information about crimes that were committed after the start of the full-scale invasion.

- explained Korotkykh.

She noted that researchers at the Crimean Tatar Resource Center have collected information about representatives of the occupying administration who should be held accountable for human rights violations.

"A list of 166 people responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea has been compiled," Korotkykh said.

Korotkykh also added that it is important to work with documentary materials that record human rights violations in order to collect the necessary information.

"Our registry allows us to pull up documents that we have, resolutions or photos, videos. Everything we have is related to specific cases. Everything is collected in one place, everything is systematized," Korotkykh explained.

Supplement

Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by Russian occupiers in the spring of 2023 after numerous searches of his home in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison.

After 9 years of imprisonment in a Russian colony, three Crimean political prisoners in the case of the "first Bakhchysarai group" of Hizb ut-Tahrir - Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov - were released.

