In the 11 years of the occupation of Crimea, more than 10,000 cases of human rights violations have been recorded on the peninsula - lawyer

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, more than ten thousand cases of human rights violations have been recorded in the last 11 years. This was reported by Lyudmila Korotkykh, a lawyer at the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, reports UNN.

Our organization has recorded more than ten thousand cases of human rights violations in the 11 years since the occupation of Crimea. In addition, the register contains information about crimes that were committed after the start of the full-scale invasion. - explained Korotkykh.

She noted that researchers at the Crimean Tatar Resource Center have collected information about representatives of the occupying administration who should be held accountable for human rights violations.

"A list of 166 people responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea has been compiled," Korotkykh said.

Korotkykh also added that it is important to work with documentary materials that record human rights violations in order to collect the necessary information.

"Our registry allows us to pull up documents that we have, resolutions or photos, videos. Everything we have is related to specific cases. Everything is collected in one place, everything is systematized," Korotkykh explained.

Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by Russian occupiers in the spring of 2023 after numerous searches of his home in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison.

After 9 years of imprisonment in a Russian colony, three Crimean political prisoners in the case of the "first Bakhchysarai group" of Hizb ut-Tahrir - Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov - were released.