In Ternopil region two out of six enemy missiles hit the gas transportation network - head of the RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Two missiles hit the gas transportation network of Ternopil region, while 4 missiles and 2 Shahed drones were shot down by air defense. The fire has been extinguished, there are no casualties, but there is a risk of pressure drop in the network.
Two enemy rockets hit the gas transportation network in the Ternopil region, the fire has been extinguished, there are no casualties, but there is a risk of pressure drop in the network, reported the head of the Ternopil RMA Vyacheslav Negoda during a telethon on Friday, writes UNN.
There was a hit by two rockets in the gas transportation network. As of now, the consequences, namely the fire, all work related to extinguishing the fire has been completed. However, there is a danger of pressure drop in the network in many settlements. Therefore, we are currently taking measures to minimize the negative consequences of this strike. Thus, out of 6 rockets, there were two hits, four air defense rockets were shot down. Two Shahed drones were also shot down.
According to him, there are no casualties or injuries.
