In Tatarstan, the Alabuga SEZ, where Shaheds are produced, is on fire

A fire broke out in the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, where, among other things, Shahed drones are produced. This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

"The Alabuga SEZ in Tatarstan, where, among other things, Shaheds are produced, is on fire," Russian media reported.

It is claimed that 300 people managed to evacuate on their own.

Later it became known that the fire area increased to 5000 sq.m.

"A fire broke out in the Alabuga SEZ on a battery warehouse with an area of 5,000 square meters. There are no injured or dead. Rescue services and the SEZ management are doing everything possible at the scene of the fire to neutralize the fire in the near future," the SEZ stated.

The drone production plant in Alabuga, Russia, is significantly expanding, as evidenced by satellite images showing dozens of new buildings. This expansion will accommodate up to 40,000 workers, indicating a significant increase in the production of UAVs, including Shahed drones and their cheaper versions.