03:39 PM • 11013 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 16836 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 24535 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 20127 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 16689 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 34333 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21331 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18332 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 38675 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20234 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
In Tatarstan, the Alabuga SEZ, where Shaheds are produced, is on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In Tatarstan's Alabuga economic zone, a fire broke out at a plant that produces "Shaheds"; the fire area is already 5,000 square meters.

In Tatarstan, the Alabuga SEZ, where Shaheds are produced, is on fire

A fire broke out in the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, where, among other things, Shahed drones are produced. This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

"The Alabuga SEZ in Tatarstan, where, among other things, Shaheds are produced, is on fire," Russian media reported.

It is claimed that 300 people managed to evacuate on their own.

Later it became known that the fire area increased to 5000 sq.m.

"A fire broke out in the Alabuga SEZ on a battery warehouse with an area of 5,000 square meters. There are no injured or dead. Rescue services and the SEZ management are doing everything possible at the scene of the fire to neutralize the fire in the near future," the SEZ stated.

Recall

The drone production plant in Alabuga, Russia, is significantly expanding, as evidenced by satellite images showing dozens of new buildings. This expansion will accommodate up to 40,000 workers, indicating a significant increase in the production of UAVs, including Shahed drones and their cheaper versions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

