In Sumy, Russians struck an educational institution: six people were injured

Russians struck an educational institution in Sumy, injuring six people, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In less than an hour, the enemy launched a repeated strike — precisely at the moment when State Emergency Service employees were continuing their work. ...the emergency responders managed to move to a safer shelter - the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, a medical facility was subsequently hit. Preliminarily, four more people were injured. As a result of the attack, the roof of a three-story building caught fire.

Despite the difficult security situation and high fire load, rescuers managed to quickly extinguish all fires - the rescuers summarized.

In Sumy, since morning, due to Russian drone attacks, 11 people have already been injured, including a student