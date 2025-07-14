In Sumy, Russians struck an educational institution: six people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked an educational institution in Sumy, injuring six people. A repeated strike hit a medical facility, where four more were injured, causing a fire.
Russians struck an educational institution in Sumy, injuring six people, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
In less than an hour, the enemy launched a repeated strike — precisely at the moment when State Emergency Service employees were continuing their work. ...the emergency responders managed to move to a safer shelter
According to the State Emergency Service, a medical facility was subsequently hit. Preliminarily, four more people were injured. As a result of the attack, the roof of a three-story building caught fire.
Despite the difficult security situation and high fire load, rescuers managed to quickly extinguish all fires - the rescuers summarized.
In Sumy, since morning, due to Russian drone attacks, 11 people have already been injured, including a student14.07.25, 16:44 • 2680 views