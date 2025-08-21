In Sumy region, parents were notified of suspicion after the death of their two-month-old son

In Sumy region, a 35-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife were notified of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill their duties of child care, which led to the child's death. This was reported by the Sumy Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office notified a 35-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife of suspicion - reported the prosecutor's office.

The couple had a healthy baby boy born on April 21, 2024. However, neither the mother nor the father subsequently created proper conditions for the child's care, specifically failing to provide him with adequate nutrition. This led to physical immaturity of organs and tissues, a significant decrease in anthropometric indicators, developmental delay, and weight loss.

The parents did not seek medical help in time, and consequently, on July 15, 2024, the boy died from a viral infection of unknown etiology. According to expert conclusions, there is a causal link between the mother's and father's failure to fulfill their duties and the child's death - added the prosecutors.

Timely recourse to medics and appropriate treatment, as indicated, could have halted the development of dystrophic changes in the body, improved the immune system's condition, and influenced the severity of infectious diseases.

The parents' actions are classified as malicious failure to fulfill legally established duties of child care, which led to grave consequences (Art. 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post states.

