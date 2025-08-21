In Sumy region, parents were notified of suspicion after the death of their two-month-old son

$41.380.02
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 1470 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 6896 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 3770 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 11711 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 31151 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 40944 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 44526 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 69420 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 172190 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 72078 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Popular news
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 66044 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 10953 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 48481 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 32499 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 31381 views
Publications
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 6836 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 31848 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 86401 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 172134 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 139186 views
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 50375 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 46157 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 46151 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 74147 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 89720 views
In Sumy region, parents were notified of suspicion after the death of their two-month-old son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

In Sumy region, parents were notified of suspicion of malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding child care. Their two-month-old son died from a viral infection due to improper care and lack of medical assistance.

In Sumy region, parents were notified of suspicion after the death of their two-month-old son

In Sumy region, a 35-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife were notified of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill their duties of child care, which led to the child's death. This was reported by the Sumy Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office notified a 35-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife of suspicion

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The couple had a healthy baby boy born on April 21, 2024. However, neither the mother nor the father subsequently created proper conditions for the child's care, specifically failing to provide him with adequate nutrition. This led to physical immaturity of organs and tissues, a significant decrease in anthropometric indicators, developmental delay, and weight loss.

The parents did not seek medical help in time, and consequently, on July 15, 2024, the boy died from a viral infection of unknown etiology. According to expert conclusions, there is a causal link between the mother's and father's failure to fulfill their duties and the child's death

- added the prosecutors.

Timely recourse to medics and appropriate treatment, as indicated, could have halted the development of dystrophic changes in the body, improved the immune system's condition, and influenced the severity of infectious diseases.

The parents' actions are classified as malicious failure to fulfill legally established duties of child care, which led to grave consequences (Art. 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the post states.

In Ukraine, the mortality rate exceeded the birth rate by 2.9 times in the first half of 202518.07.25, 16:28 • 4990 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies