In Sumy region, a drunk forestry worker hit a 15-year-old girl with a service car

In Sumy region, a forestry worker, while intoxicated, hit a 15-year-old girl with a service car; he has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

A notice of suspicion has been served on an employee of the Northern Forest Fund branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" who, while intoxicated, hit a minor girl (Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

According to the investigation, on March 7, at about 7:30 p.m. in the city of Krolevets, Sumy region, an official was driving a service car and hit a 15-year-old girl who was walking on the side of the road.

A preliminary examination showed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the accident, the girl sustained severe bodily injuries and is in the hospital.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the driver has been detained. The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for him is being decided.

