04:44 PM • 1402 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11731 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22042 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14585 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35030 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29051 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45931 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65088 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107661 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55996 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Fox News

In Sumy region, a drunk forestry worker hit a 15-year-old girl with a service car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

In Sumy region, an official of the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine ran over a girl who was walking on the roadside. The victim is in serious condition in the hospital, the driver has been notified of suspicion.

In Sumy region, a drunk forestry worker hit a 15-year-old girl with a service car

In Sumy region, a forestry worker, while intoxicated, hit a 15-year-old girl with a service car; he has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

A notice of suspicion has been served on an employee of the Northern Forest Fund branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" who, while intoxicated, hit a minor girl (Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

- the report says.

According to the investigation, on March 7, at about 7:30 p.m. in the city of Krolevets, Sumy region, an official was driving a service car and hit a 15-year-old girl who was walking on the side of the road.

A preliminary examination showed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the accident, the girl sustained severe bodily injuries and is in the hospital.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the driver has been detained. The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for him is being decided.

In Vinnytsia region, a lawyer who hit a 10-year-old child with a car was served with a notice of suspicion26.12.25, 13:52 • 3243 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Sumy Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine