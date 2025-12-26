In Vinnytsia region, a lawyer who hit a 10-year-old child with a car was served with a notice of suspicion

In Vinnytsia, a lawyer was notified of suspicion after hitting a 10-year-old child with a car in Mohyliv-Podilskyi. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

On the instructions of the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleh Tkalenko, a practicing lawyer from Vinnytsia was notified of suspicion of committing a traffic accident that caused serious bodily injuries to a minor child (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

The incident occurred in April 2025 in Mohyliv-Podilskyi. The suspect, during daylight hours, was backing out of a parking lot onto the roadway. Without ensuring the safety of the maneuver, he collided with an electric scooter driven by a 10-year-old boy who was moving in his lane.

The child sustained severe injuries: an open craniocerebral injury, a fractured ischium, bruises, etc.

Following the accident, several examinations were ordered and conducted, the results of which became the basis for notifying the driver of suspicion.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is being decided.

