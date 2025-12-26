$41.930.22
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 7146 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 7372 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 5014 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 11110 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 14967 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 27212 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 15501 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 26425 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15446 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
December 26, 05:31 AM • 15874 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Vinnytsia region, a lawyer who hit a 10-year-old child with a car was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In Vinnytsia region, a lawyer was served with a notice of suspicion for committing a road accident in which a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred in Mohyliv-Podilskyi when the driver, while reversing, collided with an electric scooter.

In Vinnytsia region, a lawyer who hit a 10-year-old child with a car was served with a notice of suspicion

In Vinnytsia, a lawyer was notified of suspicion after hitting a 10-year-old child with a car in Mohyliv-Podilskyi. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

On the instructions of the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleh Tkalenko, a practicing lawyer from Vinnytsia was notified of suspicion of committing a traffic accident that caused serious bodily injuries to a minor child (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement says.

The incident occurred in April 2025 in Mohyliv-Podilskyi. The suspect, during daylight hours, was backing out of a parking lot onto the roadway. Without ensuring the safety of the maneuver, he collided with an electric scooter driven by a 10-year-old boy who was moving in his lane.

The child sustained severe injuries: an open craniocerebral injury, a fractured ischium, bruises, etc.

Following the accident, several examinations were ordered and conducted, the results of which became the basis for notifying the driver of suspicion.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is being decided.

In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mohyliv-Podilskyi