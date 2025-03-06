In Sumy, as a result of the strike by "Shaheds", the Nova Poshta terminal was destroyed: one person died
Kyiv • UNN
At night, on March 6, the Russians attacked Sumy with drones, resulting in the destruction of the Nova Poshta terminal, and an employee was killed. A total of 2576 parcels worth over 3.3 million UAH were destroyed. This was reported by the press service of Nova Poshta, as stated by UNN.
At night, the Russians attacked the city with drones: the Nova Poshta terminal was destroyed. Unfortunately, an employee of the contracting company was killed. Two enemy kamikaze drones hit the warehouse premises, causing a large-scale fire.
2576 parcels that were on the terminal's territory were burned. The declared value of the lost shipments is over 3.3 million UAH. The company promises to compensate its clients.
As previously reported by UNN, as a result of the attack by enemy drones in Sumy, one person was killed. Rescue services were working at the scene.