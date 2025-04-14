In Sumy, a "shahed" hit a parking lot, one person was injured

In Sumy, an enemy "Shahed" hit one of the city's parking lots, one person was injured. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.

Today, a Shahed-type UAV hit one of the city's parking lots. As of now, there is no information about the dead. One person was injured and is currently in an ambulance - said Kobzar.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the scene.

A "shahid" arrival was recorded in Sumy, which circled over the city for 1.5 hours - acting mayor

Let us remind you

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile strike on the civilian population in Sumy, killing 34 people (including two children) and injuring 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack.