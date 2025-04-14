A "shahid" arrival was recorded in Sumy, which circled over the city for 1.5 hours - acting mayor

Russians, preliminarily, struck Sumy with a "shahed". As a result of the drone strike, the whole city is shrouded in smoke. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.



Details

An explosion rang out again in the city of Sumy. Apparently, this is the "shahed" that circled over the city for about 1.5 hours. The whole city is in smoke, we are going there. We will provide further information later - said Kobzar.

Let us remind you

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile attack on the civilian population in Sumy, killing 34 people (including two children) and injuring 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack.

