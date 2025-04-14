A "shahid" arrival was recorded in Sumy, which circled over the city for 1.5 hours - acting mayor

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13228 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11630 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17276 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26828 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58089 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55535 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32990 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59363 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106236 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164394 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
11:16 AM • 13228 views

08:09 AM • 45998 views

07:15 AM • 58089 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19476 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20123 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21839 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23820 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26484 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

A "shahid" arrival was recorded in Sumy, which circled over the city for 1.5 hours - acting mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 5756 views

The Russians hit Sumy with a «shahid». The whole city is in smoke. Before that, the «shahid» circled over the city for about 1.5 hours. The day before, the Russians launched a missile attack on Sumy.

A "shahid" arrival was recorded in Sumy, which circled over the city for 1.5 hours - acting mayor

Russians, preliminarily, struck Sumy with a "shahed". As a result of the drone strike, the whole city is shrouded in smoke. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.

Details

An explosion rang out again in the city of Sumy. Apparently, this is the "shahed" that circled over the city for about 1.5 hours. The whole city is in smoke, we are going there. We will provide further information later

- said Kobzar.

Let us remind you

Yesterday, April 13, the Russians launched a missile attack on the civilian population in Sumy, killing 34 people (including two children) and injuring 117 (15 children). The National Police showed footage of the first minutes after the enemy attack. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Shahed-136
Sums
