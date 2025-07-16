In Sumy, a Russian UAV struck an enterprise - National Police

On Wednesday, July 16, the Russian army attacked the city of Sumy. As a result of the enemy shelling, an administrative building, vehicles, and 2 private houses were damaged. This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Police, according to UNN.

In Sumy, police are working at the site of a Russian drone strike

This morning, enemy troops hit the territory of one of the regional center's enterprises with an attack-type UAV. Previously, as a result of the shelling, an administrative building, vehicles, and 2 private houses were damaged. - the post says.

According to law enforcement officers, no information about casualties has been received.

"An investigative and operational group and police explosives experts are working at the strike site. Law enforcement officers are inspecting and documenting the strike site, seizing the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle, and recording the damage," the police added.

The issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) is being decided.

