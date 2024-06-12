In Sumy, a man is sentenced to 7 years for murdering a neighbor out of jealousy
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, a 52-year-old man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for killing his neighbor out of jealousy during an alcoholic quarrel.
In Sumy, a man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for killing his neighbor out of jealousy during an alcoholic quarrel. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.
Details
In Sumy, a 52-year-old man was found guilty of murdering his neighbor and sentenced to 7 years in prison. The prosecutor's office upheld the charges against the man, who, while drinking alcohol together, learned about his partner's infidelity with a neighbor.
During a quarrel, the defendant, armed with a knife, stabbed his neighbor in the chest, killing him on the spot. The defendant pleaded guilty.
The court sentenced the man to 7 years in prison.
The court rejected the appeal: the father was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his 5-year-old daughter11.06.24, 07:49 • 17265 views