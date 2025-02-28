In Sumy, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, two people were injured, and two more were wounded in the region: the consequences were shown

Due to a massive hostile drone attack on the Sumy region the day before, two people were injured in the regional center, four high-rise buildings were damaged, and two more were injured in the region, the National Police reported on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russian army does not stop shelling the territory of the region - peaceful residents and civilian infrastructure were again under fire. In Sumy, two people were injured. Four high-rise buildings were damaged: windows were broken, balconies and building facades were destroyed, and one car was also damaged", the police reported.

In other settlements of the region, in addition to UAV strikes, the enemy used air bombs and artillery - two civilians were injured. A high-rise building, 19 private houses, a car and a garage were also damaged.

