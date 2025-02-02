In Sudan, militants shelled a busy market near the capital: Dozens killed, nearly 160 wounded

Artillery shelling and air strikes in Greater Khartoum killed at least 54 people on Saturday. The Secretary General of the organization “Doctors Without Borders” reported a “real bloodbath”.

At least 54 people were killed and 158 injured in Sudan as a result of artillery shelling by anti-government militia of a market in Omdurman, which is located at the confluence of the White and Blue Nile rivers, opposite the capital Khartoum.

A spokesman for the humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in Nairobi on Sunday that the organization's secretary general, Chris Lockyer, was at Al-Nao Hospital, which MSF supports, at the time of the attack.

He described scenes of “absolute bloodshed.”

The morgue is full of dead people. There are dozens of victims with serious injuries. In the emergency department, there are wounded everywhere, and the medical team is doing everything they can

In the struggle for power in Sudan, which has been going on since April 2023, the de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan is fighting his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and his militia.

The shelling of the Omdurman market is apparently a stage in the offensive against the capital, as rebel militia commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo announced.

Currently, the Rapid Support Forces control large areas of Sudan, including Western Darfur.

The conflict, which has been going on for almost two years, has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Sudanese. The number of refugees is in the millions, and about half of the country's population is suffering from hunger.

