“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Sudan, militants shelled a busy market near the capital: Dozens killed, nearly 160 wounded

In Sudan, militants shelled a busy market near the capital: Dozens killed, nearly 160 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

Artillery shelling of a market in the city of Omdurman killed 54 people and wounded 158. “Médecins Sans Frontières reports a critical situation in the Al-Nao hospital, where the injured are being treated.

Artillery shelling and air strikes in Greater Khartoum killed at least 54 people on Saturday. The Secretary General of the organization “Doctors Without Borders” reported a “real bloodbath”.

Transmits UNN with reference to Der Spiegel.

Details

At least 54 people were killed and 158 injured in Sudan as a result of artillery shelling by anti-government militia of a market in Omdurman, which is located at the confluence of the White and Blue Nile rivers, opposite the capital Khartoum.

A spokesman for the humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in Nairobi on Sunday that the organization's secretary general, Chris Lockyer, was at Al-Nao Hospital, which MSF supports, at the time of the attack.

He described scenes of “absolute bloodshed.” 

The morgue is full of dead people. There are dozens of victims with serious injuries. In the emergency department, there are wounded everywhere, and the medical team is doing everything they can

In the struggle for power in Sudan, which has been going on since April 2023, the de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan is fighting his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and his militia.

The shelling of the Omdurman market is apparently a stage in the offensive against the capital, as rebel militia commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo announced.

Currently, the Rapid Support Forces control large areas of Sudan, including Western Darfur.

AddendumAddendum

The conflict, which has been going on for almost two years, has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Sudanese. The number of refugees is in the millions, and about half of the country's population is suffering from hunger.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
sudanSudan

