In South Korea, a drone collided with a helicopter, no casualties
A South Korean military drone Heron collided with a helicopter at an airfield in Yangju. The incident caused a fire that was extinguished within 20 minutes, no casualties.
A South Korean military drone collided with a helicopter at an airfield on Monday, causing a fire that was extinguished in about 20 minutes without casualties. This was reported by the South Korean Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.
The drone was manufactured in Israel, a large Heron reconnaissance drone, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military. The report said that during the accident in Yangju, north of Seoul, North Korea did not attempt to jam GPS signals.
In November last year, the same drone crashed in the same area, Yonhap reported.
