In Sevastopol, the occupiers brought a floating crane to lift the sunken guard ship "Tarantula"

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Russians are trying to raise the Tarantula patrol ship, which sank on January 18. For this purpose, a floating crane has been brought in, according to Krymsky Viter, UNN reports.

In Sevastopol, a floating crane was brought to Grafskaya Bay to raise the sunken guard ship of the Project 205P "Tarantula" - the statement said.

As noted, the ship is part of the coast guard of the Russian FSB border troops.

On January 18, it was reported that a Russian Tarantula patrol ship sank in Sevastopol . According to guerrillas from the Atesh movement, it is likely that it was shot down during an attack by naval drones on occupiers' military facilities several weeks ago.

